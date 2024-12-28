Waterman’s last-second layup lifts Louisville past stubborn Eastern Kentucky, 78-76

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Noah Waterman powered to the basket with 1.2 seconds left for a layup that lifted Louisville to a hard-fought 78-76 victory over Eastern Kentucky. The Cardinals built a 10-point lead with a 12-0 run midway through the second half, but the Colonels stormed back and took the lead, 76-75 on a 3-pointer by George Kimble III with 1:22 left to play. Devontae Blanton missed a jumper that would have extended the lead and Louisville’s J’Vonne Hadley rebounded with eight seconds left. Waterman then drove the baseline and scored between a sea of arms surrounding the rim.

