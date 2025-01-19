Watch out, tennis players: Carlos Alcaraz has a little brother who’s talented, too

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Look out, tennis players: Carlos Alcaraz has a little brother who’s good at the sport, too. Jaime Alcaraz, who is 13, won his first match in qualifying at a well-known tournament in France for young players, called Les Petits As. Many ultimately successful pros, including Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal, competed at that event long before embarking on their careers at the highest level. Carlos Alcaraz, who is 21, said he saw Jaime’s result but hasn’t talked to his brother yet. He did, however, talk to their mother, who is with Jaime in France.

