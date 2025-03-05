Wasteful finishing haunts PSG again in Champions League loss to Liverpool

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain’s wasteful finishing came back to haunt the French team when it lost 1-0 to Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Harvey Elliott’s late goal punished PSG at Parc des Princes on Wednesday. It was only Liverpool’s second attempt on target compared to a whopping 28 for PSG. Missed chances galore hampered PSG during the group stage — where it lost to Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich. But Luis Enrique’s side had turned the corner in fine style with 40 goals scored in 10 straight wins before this game. PSG had 12 attempts on goal in the first half alone but had nothing to show for it.

