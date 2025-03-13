Washington Wizards assistant Caporn hired as Australia’s men’s basketball coach

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Washington Wizards assistant Adam Caporn has been hired as head coach of the Australian men’s basketball team after serving as an assistant with the Boomers in recent years to Brian Goorjian. Basketball Australia says Caporn will continue his coaching duties with the NBA’s Wizards. It said Dean Vickerman of the National Basketball League’s Melbourne United has been appointed to a new role as Boomers associate head coach, taking over if there’s a clash with Caporn’s NBA schedule. The 42-year-old Western Australia-born Caporn was head coach of Basketball Australia’s center of excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport from 2014-21.

