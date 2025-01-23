Washington visits Philadelphia in NFC East showdown for the conference title

The sixth-seeded Commanders, fresh off an upset of No. 1 seed Detroit, are the underdogs for the third consecutive week in the playoffs. They’ll meet the second-seeded Eagles with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line when the longtime NFC East rivals face off in Philadelphia. Jayden Daniels passed for 258 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Commanders to a 36-33 victory in December over the visiting Eagles. Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts was knocked in the first quarter with a concussion, and CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected for taunting. Saquon Barkley rushed for 150 yards and a pair of TDs for the Eagles in that game.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.