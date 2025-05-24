Washington State’s Cedric Coward opts for NBA draft over Duke transfer

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington State guard Cedric Coward, who intended on transferring to Duke, will instead keep his name in the 2025 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Saturday.

Coward, 21, averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in six games for the Cougars last season before his year ended prematurely due to a partially torn shoulder labrum. The 6-foot-6 Coward also shot 40% from 3-point range last season, his first with Washington State.

Coward started his collegiate career at Division III Willamette in 2021 and then transferred to Eastern Washington, where he spent two seasons. Coward was a Big Sky All-First Team member in 2024.

The Fresno, California, native is the projected No. 30 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, per ESPN’s latest mock draft.

___

AP CBB: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.