Washington seals it with a dunk and game-ending block to lift North Carolina over N.C. State 63-61

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ian Jackson scored 21 points and Jalen Washington made the game-winning basket then sealed it with a block to give North Carolina a 63-61 victory over N.C. State. It was tied at 61-all when Washington’s dunk ended the scoring with 24 seconds left. Washington then blocked Jayden Taylor’s layup attempt to end it. Washington recorded his first career double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Jackson made five 3-pointers and RJ Davis added 11 points for North Carolina (11-3, 7-1 ACC). Marcus Hill scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for N.C. State (9-7, 2-3), Jackson scores 21, Washington seals it with dunk and block as North Carolina holds off N.C. State

