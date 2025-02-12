Washington scores 17 as No. 8 Texas A&M uses dominate second half to beat Georgia 69-53

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) stares down the Georgia bench after dunking the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sam Craft]

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Solomon Washington scored 17 points and No. 8 Texas A&M used a huge second half run to cruise to a 69-53 win over Georgia on Tuesday night.

Georgia led by eight points early in the second half before Texas A&M took over, using a 22-0 run to make it 50-36 with nine minutes left. Washington started the run with a 3-pointer before a steal by Wade Taylor IV gave the Aggies the ball back. Taylor dished to Washington, who finished with a two-handed dunk.

The Bulldogs made four free throws in the first four minutes of the second half. Their next points didn’t come until Asa Newell made two free throws with 8½ minutes to go and he made two more less than a minute later.

But Georgia did not make a field goal in the second half until a dunk by Newell with 7:20 remaining. Georgia missed 12 consecutive shots and had four turnovers during A&M’s big run.

Henry Coleman III added 13 points for the Aggies (19-5, 8-3 Southeastern Conference), who extended their winning streak to four games.

Georgia (16-9, 4-8) was led by Silas Demary Jr., who had 19 points.

Takeaways

Georgia: The Bulldogs need more consistency after playing great in the first half before falling apart after halftime.

Texas A&M: The Aggies need to avoid slow starts with big games down the stretch against No. 1 Auburn, No. 3 Florida and fifth-ranked Tennessee.

Key moment

The five points by Washington that jumpstarted Texas A&M’s offense and the 22-0 run that put the game away.

Key stat

Georgia’s Blue Cain had 15 points in first half as the Bulldogs built a 32-23 lead, but managed just two after halftime.

Up next

Texas A&M hosts Arkansas Saturday, and No. 21 Missouri visits Georgia that day.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.