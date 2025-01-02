Washington preps for playoffs as Cowboys finish season that ended 3-year postseason run

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) gesturing to fans at the end of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

Washington is headed to the playoffs under first-year coach Dan Quinn as the Commanders visit the Dallas Cowboys to finish the regular season Sunday. It’s a fourth straight trip to the postseason for Quinn. He was the Dallas defensive coordinator the past three years. That three-year playoff run is over for the Cowboys, who are finishing a season marked by poor play early before injuries became a big factor. Washington is on a four-game winning streak since losing to Dallas as a double-digit favorite at home.

