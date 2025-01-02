Washington preps for playoffs as Cowboys finish season that ended 3-year postseason run

Washington is headed to the playoffs under first-year coach Dan Quinn as the Commanders visit the Dallas Cowboys to finish the regular season Sunday. It’s a fourth straight trip to the postseason for Quinn. He was the Dallas defensive coordinator the past three years. That three-year playoff run is over for the Cowboys, who are finishing a season marked by poor play early before injuries became a big factor. Washington is on a four-game winning streak since losing to Dallas as a double-digit favorite at home.

