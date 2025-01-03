Washington hires former Purdue coach Ryan Walters as defensive coordinator

SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) — Former Purdue football coach Ryan Walters has been hired as defensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies. Coach Jedd Fisch announced the move on Friday. Walters compiled a 5-19 record in two seasons with the Boilermakers and was fired at the conclusion of the season. He built a reputation as a defensive mind at Illinois, leading the Fighting Illini to the No. 1 ranking in scoring defense and total defense in 2022.

