Washington hires former Purdue coach Ryan Walters as defensive coordinator

By The Associated Press
FILE - Purdue head coach Ryan Walters walks on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) — Former Purdue football coach Ryan Walters has been hired as defensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies. Coach Jedd Fisch announced the move on Friday. Walters compiled a 5-19 record in two seasons with the Boilermakers and was fired at the conclusion of the season. He built a reputation as a defensive mind at Illinois, leading the Fighting Illini to the No. 1 ranking in scoring defense and total defense in 2022.

