Washington Commanders re-sign kicker Zane Gonzalez to a contract for the 2025 NFL season

The Washington Commanders have re-signed kicker Zane Gonzalez, who took over the job after a series of injuries and roster moves and helped the team reach the NFC championship game. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the contract is for the 2025 NFL season and is worth the league minimum $1.17 million. Gonzalez went 7 for 8 on field goal attempts during the playoff run after making five of seven during the regular season. That included the game-winning kick at Tampa Bay that gave Washington its first playoff victory in nearly two decades.

