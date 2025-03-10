Washington Commanders agree to terms with defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, AP sources say

The Washington Commanders made a big splash in the first hours of NFL free agency, agreeing to terms with defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, according to two people with knowledge of the deal. The deal cannot be official until the start of the new league year Wednesday. Kinlaw becomes an immediate replacement for Jonathan Allen after the second-longest-tenured player in the organization was released last week. Kinlaw had 4 1/2 sacks and 40 tackles last season with the New York Jets. A first-round pick by San Francisco out of South Carolina in 2020, he spent his first four NFL seasons with the 49ers.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.