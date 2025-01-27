Washington Capitals sign goalie Logan Thompson to a 6-year, $35.1 million contract

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (48) catches the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

The NHL-leading Washington Capitals have signed goaltender Logan Thompson to a six-year contract extension worth $35.1 million. Thompson will count $5.85 million against the salary cap from when the new deal kicks in next season through 2030-31. The 27-year-old late bloomer has thrived in Washington since joining the team last summer in a trade from Vegas. He has won 22 of his 26 starts and ranks second in the league with a 2.09 goals-against average and third with a .925 save percentage.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.