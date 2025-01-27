Washington Capitals sign goalie Logan Thompson to a 6-year, $35.1 million contract

The NHL-leading Washington Capitals have signed goaltender Logan Thompson to a six-year contract extension worth $35.1 million. Thompson will count $5.85 million against the salary cap from when the new deal kicks in next season through 2030-31. The 27-year-old late bloomer has thrived in Washington since joining the team last summer in a trade from Vegas. He has won 22 of his 26 starts and ranks second in the league with a 2.09 goals-against average and third with a .925 save percentage.

