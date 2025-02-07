Warriors’ Kerr, Lakers’ Redick host basketball team from Pacific Palisades high school hurt by fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Steve Kerr and JJ Redick jointly hosted some special guests Thursday night when Warriors took on the Lakers in downtown Los Angeles.

Basketball players and staff from Palisades Charter High School attended Los Angeles’ 120-112 victory over Golden State, with the two NBA head coaches treating the Dolphins to a special evening after they were displaced by the wildfire that severely damaged their school and devastated their neighborhood last month.

For Kerr and Redick, the devastation was also deeply personal: Kerr’s childhood home in Pacific Palisades was destroyed and his 90-year-old mother Ann evacuated, while Redick and his family lost their home in the same blaze. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss also attended Pali High.

“It’s been nice just to collaborate with the Lakers and hopefully put together a nice evening for the Pali team and coaches,” Kerr said. “I know a lot of them lost their homes, and JJ and I know exactly what they’re going through. So if we can give them a good night, something to remember, and also get away from what’s been happening recently, that’s hopefully a nice thing for them.”

Kerr and the Warriors presented the team with shoes and Golden State gear, with Kerr jokingly saying he planned to steal their natural allegiance to the Lakers. Ann Kerr also attended the game to watch her son’s Warriors.

Redick wore a Pali High sweatshirt to his pregame news conference. He planned to visit with the Dolphins after the game.

“It’s nice of Steve to do, and obviously anything I can do to support people, I’ll do,” Redick said.

Pali High is temporarily closed while officials search for a temporary home, and students have gone to COVID-like online learning in the meantime.

Both coaches hoped to provide a positive experience and break from the stress for the team, given all the group has gone through over the past month.

The athletes and coaches sat in the lower bowl at the Lakers’ arena to witness another classic duel between LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

James had season highs of 42 points and 17 rebounds to go along with eight assists, while Curry scored 37 points with six 3-pointers.

___

AP Sports Writer Janie McCauley in San Francisco contributed to this report.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.