Warriors count on Dennis Schroder taking pressure off Stephen Curry, contributing on both ends

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dennis Schroder is all for watching Stephen Curry deliver the big-time scoring performances, because the veteran guard takes great pride in being just as reliable on the defensive end. He has played alongside so many great stars in recent years, and now will add Curry and Draymond Green to that list — certain to take pressure off them both. Schroder was acquired in a trade from Brooklyn during the weekend and will practice with the team again Wednesday before traveling to Memphis to make his Golden State debut Thursday night against the Grizzlies.

