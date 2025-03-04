Warriors coach Steve Kerr says officials need to call traveling ‘for the good of the game’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr wants NBA officials to call more violations for traveling. Kerr received a technical foul in the third quarter of the Warriors’ 119-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night after becoming irate when what he viewed as an obvious travel wasn’t called. Kerr even pointed to the crowd, where some fans were screaming for a traveling call. This isn’t the first time that Kerr has criticized officials for inconsistent enforcement of traveling violations. He said he’s expressed his thoughts to the league and that things need to change “for the good of the game.”

