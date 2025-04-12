Warren earns first career win and Bellinger hits go-ahead single as Yanks beat Giants 8-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Will Warren pitched five innings in rainy conditions for his first major league win, Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead RBI single in New York’s five-run fifth inning and the Yankees beat the San Francisco Giants 8-4 on Saturday.

Warren (1-0) allowed two runs and two hits in his eighth career start and gave the Yankees a much-needed solid outing after Marcus Stroman got two outs Friday and went on the injured list with left knee inflammation before the game.

Bellinger hit an RBI triple in the first before snapping a 2-2 tie with a single off Jordan Hicks (1-1). Paul Goldschmidt followed with an RBI ground-rule double and Anthony Volpe lifted a sacrifice fly before Jasson Domínguez had a two-run single.

Ben Rice also homered for the Yankees, who lead the AL with 26.

The Yankees entered with four losses in their previous five games and a 5.46 ERA from their rotation, the worst amongst 30 teams.

Struggling New York closer Devin Williams struck out two and stranded a pair of runners in the ninth.

Wilmer Flores hit a two-run homer and a two-run double for the Giants, whose 11-4 start is their best through 15 games since 2003.

Hicks allowed seven runs and eight hits in four-plus innings.

The Yankees went ahead when Bellinger’s fly ball caromed off left fielder Heliot Ramos’ glove. After Flores homered in the second, Bellinger singled to center and Goldschmidt hit a double that bounced into the right field seats for a 4-2 lead.

Key moments

Warren got a called third strike with his fastball on Mike Yastzemski to end the fifth after he walked ninth-place hitter Tyler Fitzgerald. … Weaver fanned Sam Huff to end the sixth with two on after the Giants cut the lead to 7-4.

Key stats

Bellinger, who got food poisoning in Detroit on Monday night, entered with three hits in his previous 21 at-bats. … Domínguez was hitless in 15 at-bats before singling in the fifth.

Up next

San Francisco RHP Logan Webb (1-0, 1.89 ERA) faces New York LHP Carlos Rodon (1-2, 5.19) in Sunday’s series finale.

