Ward and Schanuel lead Angels to 4-3 victory over slumping Athletics

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward hit a two-run homer, Nolan Schanuel also went deep and the Los Angeles Angels beat the skidding Athletics 4-3 on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Kenley Jansen struck out Tyler Soderstrom for the final out with a runner on second. Coming off a surprising three-game sweep at Dodger Stadium, the Angels (21-25) have won four in a row to start a seven-game trip.

The Athletics (22-26) have lost six straight and 10 of 12, falling to 8-14 at Sutter Health Park.

Schanuel, who had three hits and scored twice, connected off J.T. Ginn for his third homer this season to give the Angels the lead two batters into the game. Ginn was activated to make his fourth start of the year and first since April 24, when elbow inflammation landed him on the 10-day injured list.

Lawrence Butler’s double, a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the first against Angels starter José Soriano. Butler scored when Brent Rooker grounded into a double play, and Shea Langeliers’ infield single made it 2-1.

Zach Neto singled and Schanuel doubled to start the third. Yoán Moncada had an RBI groundout before Ward hit his 13th homer for a 4-2 lead.

Soderstrom doubled with two outs in the fifth and scored on Rooker’s single to make it 4-3.

Soriano (3-4) went six innings, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks. Jansen allowed a two-out single to Jacob Wilson in the ninth before pinch-runner Max Schuemann stole second. Jansen fanned Soderstrom on three pitches for his ninth save in nine opportunities.

Ginn (1-2) left after four innings and 79 pitches, yielding four runs and six hits with seven strikeouts.

Key moment

Soriano loaded the bases with one out in the third before striking out Langeliers and Nick Kurtz swinging to escape unscathed.

Key stat

Rooker has a 15-game hitting streak against the Angels. Bill North set the club record in the series at 17 games spanning the 1974 and ’75 seasons.

Up next

RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-5, 5.18 ERA) pitches Tuesday for the Angels against RHP Gunnar Hoglund (1-1, 3.78), who makes his fourth career start.

