Wang and Li combine to win China’s first major title in wheelchair tennis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Wang Ziying and Li Xiaohui have combined to win China’s first Grand Slam title in wheelchair tennis. Wang and Li had a 6-2, 6-3 win over Zhu Zhenzhen of China and Manami Tanaka of Japan in the Australian Open women’s wheelchair doubles final on Friday. Li was a quarterfinalist in the doubles here last year and reached the semifinals at the French Open and Wimbledon. Wang was making her debut at the Australian Open after reaching the Wimbledon semifinals last year in singles and doubles.

