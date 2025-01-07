Walker Buehler guaranteed $21.05 million in 1-year contract with Boston Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Right-hander Walker Buehler is guaranteed $21.05 million in his one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox and can earn an additional $2.5 million in performance bonuses based on starts. Buehler gets a $3.05 million signing bonus under the agreement announced Dec. 28 and a $15 million salary this year. The deal includes a $25 million mutual option for 2026 with a $3 million buyout. A 30-year-old two-time All-Star, Buehler was on the mound when the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the World Series last fall.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.