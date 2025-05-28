Wales manager Craig Bellamy calls up a player with one league start for World Cup qualifying

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Few soccer players have been fast-tracked to their national team quicker than Ronan Kpakio.

The right back from Cardiff, who turned 18 on Sunday, was named in Wales manager Craig Bellamy’s squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday despite only having started one league game.

He could now play in games against Liechtenstein on June 6 and Belgium on June 9.

Kpakio has featured in six games for Cardiff in all competitions, and only started his first league game May 3, the last day of the season. That followed two earlier substitute appearances in the second-tier Championship and matches in the FA Cup and English League Cup.

Wales has four points from its first two qualifying games as it aims to reach a second successive World Cup for the first time in its history.

