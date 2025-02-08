Wales loses to Italy in do-or-die Six Nations match

ROME (AP) — The Six Nations wooden spoon is heading Wales’ way again after it lost to Italy 22-15 and earned more unwanted records on Saturday.

Wales has never suffered consecutive last-place finishes in the tournament’s 142-year history but that’s almost guaranteed next month. Italy was considered Wales’ most winnable game, and its remaining games are against Ireland, Scotland and England.

The consequences for Warren Gatland, Wales’ longest serving coach, were dim before the do-or-die match as he’s overseen a national record losing streak that’s stretched to 14 tests since 2023. Gatland was given a stay of execution after a winless autumn but warned performances had to improve.

That was not apparent in steady rain at the Stadio Olimpico, even though Wales came from 19-3 down and scored two tries to Italy’s one.

“Everyone is pretty frustrated,” Gatland said.

Italy's Ange Capuozzo scores a try during the Six Nations rugby union match between Italy and Wales at the Olympic Stadium in Roma, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandra Tarantino

Asked if his team needs to learn how to win, he said, “Absolutely. When you’re under pressure, your decision-making goes. You feel the pressure as a team that hasn’t won for a while. We need the bounce of the ball.”

Did he believe he can still end the streak? “You do question yourself. The players are working incredibly hard. We’re pretty clear on what we wanted to do.”

Wales spent the past week training and bonding in sunshine on the French Riviera but its wet-weather game plan in Rome was poor for 70 minutes, with wasteful kicking, no deception and no discipline.

Italy played the conditions far better, squeezing Wales in its half, and making Wales chase the scoreboard. Inevitable errors from the pressure gave Italy sharpshooter Tommaso Allan seven penalty shots and he slotted five.

The rewards for Italy, which finished with 13 players on the field, were consecutive wins over Wales for the first time, its first home win over Wales in 18 years, and the likelihood that the wooden spoon will remain in Wales’ hands.

“This victory is a great achievement that has taken a lot of weight off our shoulders,” Italy captain Michele Lamaro said. “That will allow us to play with more serenity and to put our next opponents in difficulty, making the most of our strengths.”

Italy’s biggest halftime lead

Wales had to make late changes after fullback Liam Williams’ knee swelled up and lock Dafydd Jenkins became ill overnight. Williams’ replacement Blair Murray played well along with Tomos Williams and No. 8 Taulupe Faletau, in his first test since 2023, but Italy comfortably handled them.

The first half had only three try chances and Italy took its one while Wales missed its two.

Running the blind side off a strong scrum, Italy flyhalf Paolo Garbisi’s brilliant dummy and grubber kick were suitably capped by right wing Ange Capuozzo’s just-in-time dive on the ball in goal.

Wales had no luck. At the start and end of the half, two expert Tomos Williams kicks behind the defense gave left wing Josh Adams difficult chances to scoop them up and score. But he knocked on the slippery ball both times.

Ben Thomas’ penalty gave Wales its first points in this tournament after 97 minutes, but Allan kicked Italy to its biggest halftime lead over Wales — 16-3 — in the Six Nations era.

Italy should have pushed the score out of sight in the third quarter but missed three consecutive penalty kicks. After nailing his first four goalkicks, and first nine in this tournament, Allan missed his next two and Martin Page-Relo’s penalty hit the post.

Allan made it 19-3 an hour in after Adams was yellow-carded for a head-on-head tackle.

When Adams returned, the Wales forwards engineered a lineout maul try for replacement Aaron Wainwright and a penalty try around which Italy replacement forwards Marco Riccioni and Dino Lamb were sin-binned.

Wales had a losing bonus point in hand for being within seven points but could have lost it when it gave away a 14th and last penalty inside its half. But Garbisi kicked the ball into the stands and celebrated.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.