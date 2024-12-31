Wake Forest beats Syracuse 81-71 for the program’s first win at the JMA Wireless Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 23 points, Tre’Von Spillers had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Wake Forest beat Syracuse 81-71 on Tuesday. Wake Forest started the game on a 17-2 run before having its lead trimmed to 36-34 at halftime. Syracuse started the second half on an 11-3 run to take a six-point lead. Wake Forest went ahead for good after making five 3-pointers in four-plus minutes to lead 58-52 with 9:15 remaining. The Demon Deacons extended it to 68-60 when Sallis threw a no-look pass to Cameron Hildreth for a fast-break layup. Hildreth added a step-back 3-pointer with 3:34 left for a 71-65 lead and Wake Forest sealed it by making 10 straight free throws.

