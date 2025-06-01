Wade Miley becomes a free agent after opting out of his minor league deal with the Reds

CHICAGO (AP) — Wade Miley has opted out of his minor league contract with the Cincinnati Reds, making the veteran left-hander a free agent.

Miley, 38, is coming back from Tommy John surgery. He went 1-2 with an 8.84 ERA in seven starts at Triple-A Louisville this season.

Cincinnati had until Sunday to make a decision on Miley, who is looking for a starting opportunity. The Reds could have brought him up and put him in their bullpen.

Reds manager Terry Francona praised president of baseball operations Nick Krall for giving Miley a chance to look around.

“To throw him in the bullpen to try to keep (him) — because if we have something happen, it’s not good — but it’s not necessarily entirely fair to him, I just appreciate the way Nick handled it with him,” Francona said.

Miley, an All-Star with Arizona in 2012, is 108-99 with a 4.07 ERA in 310 starts and seven relief appearances over 14 major league seasons. He was 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in two April starts for Milwaukee last year before he got hurt.

Francona said Miley could return to the organization if he isn’t able to find a better home in free agency.

Francona also said infielder Jeimer Candelario will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Monday. The 31-year-old Candelario is coming back from a lower-back injury.

Candelario will play in some games in Arizona before moving his rehab to Louisville.

“It just seems like it helps him to be in a more controlled environment out in Arizona where they can see some pitches and then when they’ve got some under their belt, then they can go to Triple-A,” Francona said before Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs.

Candelario is batting just .113 (9 for 80) with two homers and 10 RBIs in 22 games. He signed a $45 million, three-year contract before the 2024 season.

