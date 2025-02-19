WADA says Serbian authorities break up criminal ring distributing banned substances

LAUSANE, Switzerland (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency says Serbia’s authorities have broken up a criminal ring that was importing and distributing doping substances in the country. WADA says 10 members of the group have been arrested and 3,000 kilograms (6,614 pounds) of banned substances worth 3 million euros ($3.1 million) seized alongside 100,000 euros ($104,000) in cash, cryptocurrency worth 500,000 euros ($522,000), and websites used for sales. The agency said the move in Serbia was a result of its program to increase anti-doping intelligence and investigation capacity throughout Europe.

