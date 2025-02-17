WADA explains reasons for different doping bans for Sinner and Spanish figure skater

MADRID (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency on Monday offered an explanation for why top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner received a much shorter doping ban than the six-year suspension it handed to a Spanish figure skater in a similar doping case. Spanish media has been calling attention to the lengthy ban handed to local skater Laura Barquero after she tested positive for the anabolic clostebol, the same substance that earned Sinner a three-month ban after a settlement reached between WADA and the Italian tennis player on Saturday. The deal was criticized by many of his fellow tennis professionals this weekend. WADA said that while both cases involved the same substance, the specific facts related to Barquero’s case were “very different” to Sinner’s.

