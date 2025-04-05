Vucevic, White, Giddey lead the post-season bound Bulls past the Trail Blazers, 118-113

By The Associated Press
Portland Trail Blazers guard Matisse Thybulle, right, battles for the rebound against Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 4, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Melissa Tamez]

CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic and Coby White each had 31 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and the post-season bound Chicago Bulls beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-113 on Friday night.

Giddey had 15 points, 19 rebounds and 12 assists for his sixth triple-double of the season. The Bulls are 10th in the Eastern Conference, the lowest position they can finish.

Deni Avdija led Portland with 37 points. Coming off a victory in Toronto on Thursday night, the Trail Blazers went 2-3 on a five-game trip. They are 12th in the West.

Dalano Banton added 21 points for Portland, and Shaedon Sharpe had 17.

Takeaways

Trail Blazers: Portland was without Anfernee Simons (forearm), Jerami Grant (knee), Deandre Ayton (calf) and Scoot Henderson (concussion protocol).

Bulls: The Bulls are trying to improve their post-season position.

Key moment

White made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 1:09 to help the Bulls put it away.

Key stat

White tied his own Bulls season record for 3-pointers, hitting two to reach 209. He also had 209 last season.

Up next

Both teams play Sunday. The Trail Blazers host San Antonio, and the Bulls are at Charlotte.

