Vonn 10th fastest in practice for her first World Cup downhill in 6 years

ST. ANTON, Austria (AP) — Ski great Lindsey Vonn has been 10th fastest in a training run in Austria for her first World Cup downhill race in six years. Vonn completed the two-kilometer Karl Schranz course in St. Anton 2.55 seconds behind Federica Brignone of Italy on Thursday. She made her World Cup comeback three weeks ago in a super-G with a titanium knee at age 40. Vonn was clocked at close to 109 kph (68 mph) on a fast section of the course where she won a downhill in December 2007. A second practice is planned on Friday before the race on Saturday.

