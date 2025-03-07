Vols’ Josh Heupel says traditional spring game valuable for giving players experience on big stage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will hold its spring game in the usual scrimmage format on April 12. Coach Josh Heupel said creating a big stage this time of year benefits development. The Volunteers’ spring game attracted more than 58,000 fans in 2023. Neyland Stadium’s spring-game capacity was reduced to 10,000 last year because of a renovation project and the limit will be about 45,000 this year. Heupel said it’s important for young players to experience playing in front of a big crowd before the fall. Schools such as Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas and Southern California have scrapped their spring games this year.

