Vlasic breaks Giordano’s NHL career shot-blocking record with No. 2,165 for Sharks against Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic has broken the NHL shot-blocking record, surpassing the mark set by Mark Giordano. Vlasic’s third blocked shot against the Buffalo Sabres was No. 2,165 for his career. Giordano blocked 2,164 shots, playing for Calgary, Seattle and Toronto from 2006 through last season. He won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 2019. The NHL started tracking blocked shots during the 2005-06 season. Vlasic made his debut with San Jose the following season.

