Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says his request to Blue Jays was for less than $600 million

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says his proposal for a long-term contract with the Toronto Blue Jays was for less than $600 million. In an interview to ESPN, the four-time All-Star disputed speculation he sought a deal similar to the $765 million, 15-year contract that Juan Soto agreed to with the New York Mets. Guerrero has a $28.5 million, one-year contract and can become a free agent after the World Series. Guerrero hit .323 with a .396 on-base percentage, .544 slugging percentage, 30 homers and 103 RBIs in 159 games last season.

