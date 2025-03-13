VJ Edgecombe leads No. 7 seed Baylor to 70-56 victory over No. 10 seed K-State in Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — VJ Edgecombe had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Norchad Omier added 12 points and 14 boards, and seventh-seeded Baylor rolled to a 70-56 victory over No. 10 seed Kansas State in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night.

Jayden Dunn also scored 18 points for the Bears (19-13), who built a 20-point lead early in the second half and then cruised into a quarterfinal matchup with ninth-ranked and No. 2 seed Texas Tech on Thursday night.

David N’Guessan had 20 points and Dug McDaniel finished with 14 for the Wildcats (16-17), who edged Arizona State in the first round but were unable to keep the momentum going against the same team that rallied from 12 down to beat them in January.

The Bears ended the first half Wednesday night on a 9-0 run to take a 41-24 lead into the locker room. Kansas State was just 1 for 12 from beyond the 3-point arc at that point, and veteran forward Coleman Hawkins — who scored 26 points against the Sun Devils — was 0 for 4 from the field and quickly growing frustrated.

Kansas State closed within 58-46 with 8 minutes to go, but Hawkins was whistled for a flagrant foul contesting Edgecombe’s dunk, and Jeremy Roach added a basket after his foul shots to help Baylor pull away again.

Takeaways

Kansas State finished 3 of 25 from beyond the arc. Hawkins and McDaniel were each 1 for 6.

Baylor improved to 15-2 when holding an opponent to 70 points or less this season.

Key moment

Baylor was leading 32-24 with 2:40 left in the first half when it scored the next nine points to take control.

Key stats

Baylor got 27 points from its bench. Kansas State only got four.

Up next

The Bears will play the Red Raiders on Thursday night. Texas Tech beat them 73-59 last month.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.