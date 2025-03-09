Vitek Vanecek earns ‘Van-ny!’ chants from Florida fans in strong Panthers debut

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Vitek Vanecek was traded to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. By Saturday, Panthers fans were already chanting his name. Fans at Amerant Bank arena screamed “Van-ny! Van-ny!” during a strong debut by the 29-year-old goaltender, who stopped all 21 shots he faced to help the Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 and extend their win streak to six straight games. The former San Jose Sharks goalie recorded his first shutout of the season and the ninth of his career on Saturday in a dominant Panthers effort. Vanecek became just the third Florida goaltender to log a shutout in his debut

