Vissel Kobe continues Japan’s strong showing as Saudi teams stumble in race for Asian soccer glory

Vissel Kobe defeats South Korea’s Gwangju FC 2-0 Wednesday to continue Japan’s strong showing in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Elite’s second round. Vissel’s victory follows Yokohama F.Marinos’ 1-0 win at Shanghai Port. Only Kawasaki Frontale prevented the J.League from making it three out of three with a 1-0 loss at Shanghai Shenhua. There were mixed results for Saudi Arabian clubs. After Al-Nassr was held to a 0-0 draw at Esteghlal of Iran, Al-Hilal lost 1-0 to Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia’s third representative, Al-Ahli won 3-1 at Al-Rayyan of Qatar.

