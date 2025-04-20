Visiting Zimbabwe in control after opening day of 1st test against Bangladesh

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Visiting Zimbabwe took full control on the opening day of the first cricket test against Bangladesh after the home side put on a reckless batting performance to be all out for just 191 on Sunday.

Zimbabwe, in reply, reached 67 for no loss before bad light brought a premature close of play.

Brian Bennett was batting on 40 after hitting six fours in just 37 balls with Ben Curran on 17 as they dealt with Bangladesh’s bowlers astutely to keep the side’s advantage.

A familiar wayward batting show caused Bangladesh’s downfall yet again.

Mominul Haque top-scored with 56 and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto made 40 but no other batters managed to make an impact against a side that hasn’t won a test since 2021.

Mahmudul Hasan and Shadman Islam began the innings watchfully after captain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat first but both openers failed to convert the start.

Pacer Victor Nyauchu took both wickets and eventually finished with 2-74.

He gave the side a breakthrough in the ninth over, dismissing Shadman for 12 and an over later took the wicket of Hasan who made 14.

Shanto and Mominul then shared 66 runs for the third wicket but both fell in the second session as Bangladesh succumbed to a sensational collapse, losing five wickets for 48 runs.

The second session was extended after a drizzle delayed the game. The rain-break seemed to have distracted Bangladesh batters but Zimbabwe’s bowlers bowled accurately to make the task tougher.

Fast bowler Blessing Muzurabani (3-50) and left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza (3-21) picked up three wickets apiece to rip through the Bangladesh lineup.

The collapse began with Shanto slicing a wide Muzurabani delivery straight to the point fielder after hitting six boundaries in his 69-ball knock.

Masakadza then dealt a double strike, dismissing the experienced Mominul and Mushfiqur Rahim in quick succession.

Both of the batters perished to loose Masakadza deliveries.

Mominul raised his 22nd half-century off 100 balls but was dismissed a short time later. His knock included eight fours and one six in 105 balls.

Then, Mehidy Hasan Miraz gloved the ball back to the keeper after failing to move out of the way of Muzarabani’s bouncer before Masakadza removed Taijul Islam who pushed a harmless delivery down the leg-side.

Wessley Madhevere (2-2) and Muzurabani cleaned up the tail with only Jaker Ali Anik resisting before falling to Madhevere for 28.

Bangladesh bowlers then set out to take some early wickets to minimize the batting damage.

But Bennet charged Nahid Rana, hitting him for two fours in the first over.

The pre-match conversation revolved around Nahid after Hossain claimed Zimbabwe would struggle against him but he failed to live up to his captain’s praise on Day 1 as Zimbabwe openers comfortably negotiated his four overs.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.