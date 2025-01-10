Virginia Tech women dominate in the second overtime, hand No. 13 Georgia Tech first loss 105-94

ATLANTA (AP) — Lani White scored six of her 20 points in the second overtime, Carleigh Wenzel and Rose Micheaux each had double-doubles and Virginia Tech handed No. 13 Georgia Tech its first loss of the season 105-94. Georgia Tech scored the last four points in regulation to tie the game at 80 and turned an offensive rebound into a buzzer beating 3-pointer by Rusne Augustinaite to knot it at 92-all after one overtime. Then the Hokies dominated the second extra period. White hit consecutive baskets to open the second overtime and the Hokies scored the first eight points. Wenzel had 24 points and a career-high 10 assists and Micheaux had 20 points with 12 rebounds for the Hokies. Kara Dunn scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Georgia Tech. Tonie Morgan added a career-high 28 points.

