Vinícius misses penalty as Real Madrid loses at home to Valencia

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Vinícius Júnior missed a penalty and Real Madrid conceded an injury-time goal in a stunning 2-1 home loss to Valencia as the defending champion stumbled in the La Liga title race on Saturday.

Hugo Duro came off Valencia’s bench and headed home the winner that silenced Santiago Bernabeu Stadium deep in stoppage time.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili saved Vinícius’ early penalty and moments later Mouctar Diakhaby headed the visitors in front in the 17th minute.

Vinícius scored from close range to equalize in the 50th, but Mamardashvili and the defense held on until Duro struck and gave Valencia its first away win of the season.

Barcelona, leading Madrid by three points, could capitalize on its closest rival’s stumble when it hosts Real Betis later Saturday.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti had to play third-string goalkeeper Fran González, who made his first-team debut for Madrid at age 19, because Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin were injured.

“We hadn’t won on the road and there is not better place to do so than here,” Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra said. “There are three vital points for us and at a stadium where very few teams get a good result.”

The victory confirmed the team’s improvement since Carlos Corberán replaced Ruben Baraja in December. It has risen from the relegation zone to 15th place and seven points from danger.

Vinícius flops at the spot — again

Some jeers were heard from Madrid fans after Vinícius missed the penalty earned by Kylian Mbappé when his low and centered shot was easily saved by Mamardashvili. The Brazil forward also missed a penalty in a recent Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

Two minutes later, Diakhaby, who returned from a serious leg injury in January, rose over Antonio Rudiger and headed in André Almeida’s corner kick.

Vinícius partly redeemed his penalty miss when he was left unmarked at the far post to stab in a corner headed on by Jude Bellingham. But Madrid pressed for the win and instead ended up losing the game when it was unable to defend a quick attack that finished with Rafa Mir’s tight cross that Duro thumped past a flailing González.

