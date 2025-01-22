Vinícius Júnior reaches 100 goals with Real Madrid as club advances in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Vinícius Júnior has reached 100 goals with Real Madrid in the team’s 5-1 victory over Salzburg to secure a playoff spot after a slow start in the Champions League. Vinícius scored his 99th and 100th goals on Wednesday. Madrid is the defending champion and record 15-time European champion but had lost three of its first six matches in the new format of the Champions League this season and was at risk of elimination. Rodrygo also scored twice for Madrid, and Kylian Mbappé added another goal.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.