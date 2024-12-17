Vinícius Júnior and Aitana Bonmati win FIFA best player of the year awards

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior finally got his hands on a big global player award on Tuesday.

Vinícius was named the men’s player of the year at the FIFA’s “The Best” awards, where Barcelona playmaker Aitana Bonmati continued to clean up in the prizes for women’s soccer.

The 24-year-old Vinícius was so disappointed to lose out to Manchester City midfielder Rodri for the Ballon d’Or in October that he and his Madrid team snubbed the ceremony in Paris in protest.

This time Rodri ended up second to Vinícius by five points. The Brazil forward was at the FIFA ceremony to collect his award having travelled to Doha on Monday with Madrid for the Intercontinental Cup final against Pachuca.

Bonmati won the award for best women’s player of the year making it back-to-back prizes at FIFA’s version of the older and more prestigious Ballon d’Or prize.

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí, left, and Hammarby's Smilla Vallotto in action during the Champions League group D women's soccer match between Hammarby IF and FC Barcelona at Stockholm Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Thursday Dec. 12, 2024. (Jonas Ekströmer/TT via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jonas Ekströmer

The 26-year-old Spain midfielder has won the Ballon d’Or for two straight years, and won the Spanish league, Spanish cup and Champions League with Barcelona in 2024.

FIFA said the award winners were decided by an “equally weighted voting system” by fans, the current captains and coaches of all national teams, and media representatives.

There was an 11-player shortlist for both awards, with the contenders selected based on their performances from Aug. 21, 2023, to Aug. 10. 2024.

Vinícius had the best season of his career, scoring 24 goals in 39 appearances for Madrid and helping the Spanish team to a record-extending 15th European Cup — and his second Champions League trophy.

He also netted in the final, becoming the youngest player to score in two Champions League finals.

Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham was third, ahead of Dani Carvajal and Lamine Yamal, with Lionel Messi — who had won the award the previous two years — sixth.

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was named best men’s coach, and United States coach Emma Hayes took the women’s prize.

Hayes steered the USWNT to Olympic gold in Paris in August. Their shotstopper, Alyssa Naeher, was given the women’s goalkeeper award. Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez won the men’s prize for the second straight year.

