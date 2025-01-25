Vince Dunn scores go-ahead goal as Kraken beat Penguins 4-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Vince Dunn scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and Eeli Tolvanen and Matty Beniers both scored in the third as the Seattle Kraken beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Saturday.

Dunn’s goal came on a 5-on-3 power play and broke a 1-1 tie.

After a scoreless first, Oliver Bjorkstrand put the Kraken ahead with a goal 2:16 into the second period. Sidney Crosby scored his 14th goal of the season just over two minutes later.

Chandler Stephenson and Jared McCann each had two assists for Seattle, and Joey Daccord made 28 saves for Seattle.

Kris Letang and Rickard Rakell had one assist each for the Penguins, while goalie Joel Blomqvist had 21 stops.

Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin left the game midway through the first period with a lower-body injury.

Takeaways

Penguins: Pittsburgh is 0-7-3 in its past 10 games without five goals on offense, a stretch dating back to Dec. 31.

Kraken: Seattle has won 11 consecutive games when scoring at least four goals.

Key moment

Malkin left the game after colliding with Stephenson, leaving the Penguins without one of their top offensive weapons. He returned briefly after the hit, but left for good with 2:52 left in the first period. Coming into Saturday’s game, Malkin’s 25 assists were third-most on the team, and his 34 points ranked fourth.

Key stat

The Kraken made their shots count, as Seattle scored two goals despite getting out-shot by the Penguins 13-6 in the third period. Pittsburgh outshot Seattle in the game, 29-25.

Up next

The Penguins will play at San Jose on Monday, while the Kraken will play at Edmonton.

