Villarreal condemns attack on 2 fans with disabilities after Spanish league game against

MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer club Villarreal condemns the physical assaults on two fans with disabilities after a Spanish league match this weekend. Villarreal says the two fans were taken to the hospital with various injuries, including a contusion and a jaw fracture. The incident occurred outside its stadium following the game Saturday with Valencia, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Villarreal says one of the fans plays for the club’s squad for players with intellectual disabilities. The club says it is cooperating with the police and would use all means at its disposal to identify the aggressors.

