Viktor Hovland comes off a 4-month break in search of his swing and breaks a toe in Hawaii

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Viktor Hovland took four months off to heal a nagging wrist injury and find his swing. He showed up in Hawaii and broke the pinkie toe on his right foot by stubbing it on the bed frame. Hovland still plans to play at Kapalua in The Sentry. He says walking the hilly course on Maui might be the toughest part. He also says he has parted ways again with swing coach Joe Mayo. In other news, The PGA Tour’s tax returns show 14 executives getting total compensation of at least $1.2 million in 2023. Commissioner Jay Monahan leads the way at just over $23 million.

