Victory over Maryland caps a successful sweep on USC’s first big East Coast trip in the Big Ten

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — No. 4 USC completed a two-game eastern sweep. The Trojans handed No. 8 Maryland its first loss, 79-74. The victory came after the Trojans decimated Rutgers 92-42 on Sunday. USC is in its first season in the Big Ten and logged quite a few miles even before conference play. The Trojans beat Mississippi in Paris in November. Last month they traveled to Connecticut and beat UConn. Wednesday was their first matchup with Maryland since 1995. The game drew 14,735.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.