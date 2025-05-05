Victor Scott II robs Juan Soto, has go-ahead double as Cardinals beat Mets 5-4 to sweep twinbill

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Victor Scott II robbed Juan Soto of a three-run homer and later hit a tiebreaking double, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to 5-4 victory over the New York Mets for a doubleheader sweep on Sunday night.

The Cardinals won the opener 6-5.

The nightcap was tied at 4-all in the fourth inning when Soto drove a fastball to straightaway center. Scott ran back to the wall and leaped, and his glove was over the fence when he snatched the ball, preventing it from landing on the grass.

In the sixth, Scott’s two-out double off Max Kranick (2-1) scored Yohel Pozo from first base.

Coming off two of three losses to Arizona, the NL East-leading Mets have dropped consecutive series for the first time this year.

Alec Burleson hit a two-run homer and rookie Michael McGreevy pitched 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Cardinals.

McGreevy (1-0) was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Memphis. He struck out five and gave up one hit and one walk in first appearance in the majors this season. Last year, McGreevy went 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA in four appearances, three of them starts.

Mets starter Tylor Megill allowed four runs in five innings.

Burleson’s first homer this season came with one out in the second. He belted a 0-1 fastball into the right-field bullpen for a 2-0 lead.

Starling Marte had two hits and two RBIs for the Mets.

Key moment

The Mets sent nine to the plate in the third against Andre Pallante, scoring four runs. McGreevy inherited the bases loaded and retired two batters. St. Louis tied it in the bottom half on singles by Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras.

Key stat

Burleson has hit safely in nine of his last 10 starts against the Mets. He is hitting .333 (12 for 36) with three homers and eight RBIs.

Up next

Mets: Begin a series at Arizona with Griffin Canning (4-1, 2.61 ERA) on the mound Monday.

Cardinals: At Pittsburgh on Monday with Miles Mikolas (1-2, 4.66) facing the Pirates’ Carmen Mlodzinski (1-3, 6.58).

