Victor Olofsson breaks late tie in the Golden Knights’ 3-2 victory over the Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Victor Olofsson broke a tie with 3:14 left off William Karlsson’s nifty feed from behind the net and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Sunday night.

Vegas increased its Pacific Division lead over Los Angeles to five points, with the Golden Knights playing one more game than the Kings. Vancouver is eight points out of a playoff berth with four games to go.

Ivan Barbashev and Nicolas Roy also scored for the Golden Knights, and Adin Hill stopped 19 shots. Nils Hoglander and Aatu Raty replied for the Canucks, and Kevin Lankinen stopped 32 shots.

Both teams won Saturday, with Vegas edging Calgary 3-2 in overtime, and Vancouver beating Anaheim 6-2.

Hoglander opened the scoring for Vancouver at 4:46 of the first period. Barbashev tied it for Vegas at 8:36 and Roy gave the Golden Knights the lead with 6:45 left in the period.

Raty tied it at 8:03 of the second on a play that survived a replay challenge for goalie interference. The Canucks got a power play for Vegas’ unsuccessful challenge, with Hill make a big save to keep it tied.

Takeaways

Golden Knights: Vegas’ top-ranked power play was held scoreless on two opportunities with the man advantage. Vegas has not scored on its last six power plays.

Canucks: Hoglander returned after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. The Swedish winger was quick to make an impact, opening the scoring with his seventh goal of the season. Hoglander replaced rookie Jonathan Lekkerimaki in the lineup.

Key moment

Raty tied it a 2 in the second, collecting a rebound off Filip Hronek’s blast from inside the blue line and sending it in over a prone Hill for his sixth goal of the season. Vegas challenged for goaltender interference, arguing Raty made contact with Hill in the crease before the shot, but the goal stood after an extended video review.

Key stat

Vegas outshot Vancouver 12-2 in the third period.

Up next

Both teams play Tuesday night. The Golden Knights end their three-game trip at Colorado. The Canucks are at Dallas.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.