Victor Hedman scores twice in Tampa Bay’s 6-2 win over Columbus

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice and had three points to lead Tampa Bay to a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists while Jake Guentzel scored twice. Brayden Point and Darren Raddysh each had two assists. Mitchell Chaffee also scored for Tampa Bay.

Jonas Johansson made 31 saves for the win.

Zach Werenski scored both goals for Columbus, which had won four in a row. Elvis Merzlikins finished with 34 saves.

The Lightning scored two goals in the opening 1:37 of the game, with Chaffee tipping Emil Lilleberg’s shot 30 seconds into the game followed by Kucherov’s breakaway goal 1:07 later.

Werenski cut it to 2-1 for Columbus with 2:40 left but Guentzel regained a two-goal lead 1:27 into the second period. Hedman made it 4-1 at 6:36 before Werenski scored short-handed at 10:49.

Hedman scored on the power play at 9:44 of the third before Guentzel added an empty-net goal.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Werenski has his second career 20-goal season to become the third American defenseman with multiple 20-goal campaigns, joining Dustin Byfuglien and Brian Leetch. Yegor Chinakov was activated off injured reserve

Lightning: Tampa Bay’s two goals in the opening 1:37 of the game are the third fastest two goals to open a game in franchise history. Guentzel has points in 15 consecutive games against the Blue Jackets.

Key moment

Columbus cut the Lightning’s lead to a goal late in the first, but Tampa Bay quickly regained the two-goal lead when Hedman found Guentzel alone at the back post for a redirect 1:27 into the second period.

Key stat

Tampa Bay improved to 10-1-1 in its past 12 games.

Up Next

On Thursday night, Columbus is at Florida and the Lightning host Buffalo.

