Victoire secure the first PWHL playoff spot behind 2 goals apiece Poulin and Stacey

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey each scored two goals to help the Montreal Victoire secure the first PWHL playoff spot after a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Frost on Wednesday night.

Montreal (11-6-3-6) moved into sole possession of first place in the standings after its first regulation win in its last six road games (1-1-2-2). Toronto had pulled into a first-place tie earlier in the evening with a win against Boston to reach 45 points.

Minnesota (7-5-4-10) was back at home for the first time in 36 days. The Frost have scored just 13 goals over the last seven games, with five of those coming in a win over Ottawa on March 7.

Poulin increased her league-leading total to 17 goals. It was her 11th game this season with at least one goal and three shots on goal, most in the league.

Stacey also had two assists for her first four-point game of her career.

Elaine Chuli stopped 16 of 17 shots on goal for Montreal.

The teams had alternated wins and losses in their previous five meetings this season, with the Victoire earning a 2-1 shootout win in the last contest on March 4.

