Veteran reliever Chris Martin returns to hometown team on 1-year deal with Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Veteran reliever Chris Martin has signed a one-year contract with his hometown Texas Rangers. The 38-year-old right-hander is returning to a team he pitched for in 2018 and 2019. Martin went 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA in 45 relief appearances for Boston last season, when he struck out 50 batters in 44 1/3 innings. His three walks were the fewest by qualified major league relievers. Martin has a 16-18 career record with a 3.38 ERA and 14 saves in 369 games, all in relief. He also has pitched for Colorado, the New York Yankees, Atlanta, the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.

