Veteran linebacker Willie Gay Jr. signing 1-year deal with the Dolphins, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday veteran linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has agreed to a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing. ESPN first reported the deal. Gay played for New Orleans in 2024 after spending the first four seasons of his career with Kansas City. A second-round pick by the Chiefs in 2020, Gay won back-to-back Super Bowls with Kansas City in 2023 and 2024. Gay recorded 28 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and three pass breakups last season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.