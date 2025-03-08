Veteran linebacker Lavonte David is returning to the Buccaneers for a 14th season

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Veteran linebacker Lavonte David is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 14th season. The team announced Friday that David has agreed to terms. A person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press that David’s one-year deal is worth $10 million with $9 million guaranteed. David was an All-Pro in 2013 and has been a leader for Tampa Bay’s defense for more than a decade. He has played in 198 games, third-most in franchise history and has averaged 123 tackles per season. David has 39 career sacks, 13 interceptions, 31 forced fumbles and 19 fumble recoveries.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.